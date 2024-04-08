QuickRead: Obi hints at dumping LP over leadership crisis. Four other stories we tracked and why they matter

The Labour Party presidential candidate in the 2023 general elections, Peter Obi, said last week he may dump the party ahead of the 2027 election due to its unresolved leadership crisis.

The same week, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) resolved to file fresh criminal charges against the embattled former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele.

These and three other stories we tracked were among the most discussed national issues in the country last week.

1. Obi hints at dumping LP before 2027 poll



On March 31, the former Anambra State governor hinted to Nigerians that he could dump the party ahead of the next presidential election due to its unresolved leadership crisis.

Obi, who addressed his supporters on his X space hosted by Parallel Facts, stressed that his primary aim of joining the LP in the first place was to fix Nigeria and not the party.

He said: “Our engagement is about Nigeria, they are trying to change our focus. What we want to do is not about the Labour Party; it is about what the Obidients want to do about Nigeria.

“We are thinking about water, we are thinking about power, we are thinking about employment, thinking about security. That should be our focus.”

Why it matters

The recurring leadership crisis in the Labour Party is indicative of a party built on a shaky foundation and may ultimately lead to its demise if not quickly nipped in the bud.

The strife in LP is also a reminder that politics is an interest-driven game in which contending forces constantly struggle to seize the reins of authority to decide who gets what.

The name-calling, backstabbing, and in-fighting as a whole indicate a deeper problem that may not bode well for the ahead of the next general election.

2. EFCC to arraign Emefiele on fresh criminal charges



The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) will arraign the former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, at the Lagos Special Offences Court for alleged abuse of office on Monday (today).

Emefiele will be arraigned alongside one Henry Omoile before Justice Rahman Oshodi on a 26-count charge of abuse of office, accepting gratification, accepting gifts through agents, corruption, and fraudulent property receipt.

In the charge marked ID/23787c/2024 dated April 3 and filed by its counsel, Rotimi Oyedepo (SAN), the commission also alleged that the former CBN governor conferred corrupt advantage on his associates contrary to the Corrupt Practices Act of 2000.

One of the charges read: “That you, GODWIN EMEFIELE, between 2022 and 2023, in Lagos, directed to be done in abuse of the authority of your office, as the Governor, Central Bank of Nigeria, an arbitrary act, to wit: allocating foreign exchange in the aggregate sum of $2,136,391,737.33 without bids, which act is prejudicial to the rights of Nigerians.”

Why it matters

The latest development again confirms assertions on the desperation of the Federal Government and its agents to nail the former CBN governor on trumped-up charges for embarking on the redesign of the naira notes on the eve of the last general election.

While Emefiele will have his days in court, the onus lies on those who alleged to discharge the burden of proof on the matter otherwise the whole exercise will amount to mere persecution of the former top banker for taking such a bold step to change the face of the national currency almost two years ago.

3. FG approves electricity tariff hike



The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has approved an increase in electricity tariff for customers under the Band A classification.

The NERC Vice Chairman, Musliu Oseni, who announced this at a media briefing on April 3 in Abuja, said customers would now pay N225 kilowatt per hour from the current N66 following the development.

He added that customers in Band A represent 15 percent of the 12 million electricity customers in the country.

Oseni said: “We currently have 800 feeders that are categorised as Band A, but it will now be reduced to under 500. This means that 17 percent now qualify as Band A feeders. These feeders only service 15 percent of total electricity customers connected to the feeders.

“The commission has issued an order which is titled ‘April Supplementary Order’ and the commission allows a N225 kilowatt per hour.”

Why it matters

With Nigerians groaning from the harsh effects of the fuel subsidy removal and coupled with the inefficiency of the electricity distribution companies, the latest hike in the electricity tariff is unjustified.

The outcry trailing the electricity tariff hike underscores the fact that the President Tinubu-led administration must come up with favourable economic policies to reverse the trend that has left the country as the poverty capital of the world.

4. Kano anti-graft agency chairman suspended



The Chairman of the Kano State Anti-Corruption and Public Complaints Commission, Muhuyi Magaji, has been suspended by the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT).

This followed his arraignment for alleged corruption by the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB).

The CCB arraigned Magaji on a 10-count charge of corruption on November 16, 2023.

The Chief Press Secretary of the CCT Chairman, Veronica Kato, who disclosed this in a terse statement on April 4, said Magaji’s suspension was to ensure he does not interfere with his ongoing trial.

He said: “Delivering the ruling, the Chairman CCT, Justice Danladi Umar, established that the Tribunal has the competence and jurisdiction to hear the case.

“The judge said Muhuyi Magaji cannot continue to discharge the duties and responsibilities of his office while facing trial, to avoid any interference with the case. Hence the suspension, this is pending the conclusion of the trial.”

Why it matters

The travails of the feared anti-graft agency boss show that corruption remains pervasive in virtually every institution in Nigeria. It particularly points to the rot in the Nigerian system known for all kinds of impunity.

It is, indeed, a sad reminder of the true state of the larger Nigerian society where moral decadence has become the new normal and right values eroded.

5. Gunmen kill 19 in Kogi attack



Gunmen on April 5 killed 19 people in separate attacks on two communities of Agojeju Odo and Abejukolo in Omala local government area of Kogi State.

An unspecified number of houses were also set ablaze in the attack.

The spokesman for the state police command, William Aya, confirmed the incident.

He said: “19 people were killed in the communal clashes that occurred on Thursday,” adding that officers and men of the state police command’s counter-terrorism unit and the Army have been mobilised to restore normalcy in the area.”

Why it matters

The Kogi attack killings illustrate the current perilous state of Nigeria where nowhere is safe.

The horrendous attacks on the communities, coming on the heels of previous incidents in Plateau, Delta, and a few other states, are clear evidence that the criminals have been emboldened by the government’s inaction and are therefore unrelenting in their push for a state of total lawlessness in Nigeria.

Without a sustained effort to contain the terrorists who are now roaming, the country may well brace for total anarchy and rapid descent into a failed state.

By: Hamed Shobiye

