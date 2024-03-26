CBN tells banks to expedite action on raising capital base to guide against risk

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has directed Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) in the country to expedite action to increase their capital base from the current N25bn.

This, the apex bank said, will help the banks guard against risk.

CBN Governor Olayemi Cardoso stated this during the apex bank’s 294th meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) on Tuesday in Abuja.

The apex bank chief said the MPC examined developments in the banking sector and expressed satisfaction that the industry remained stable. The committee, however, said to guard against risk, commercial banks in the country should accelerate their recapitalisation efforts.

Cardoso said, “The MPC also reviewed developments in the banking system and noted that the industry remains safe, sound and stable. The committee thus called on the bank to sustain its surveillance and ensure compliance of banks with existing regulatory and macro-potential guidelines.

“The MPC also enjoined the banks to expedite actions on the recapitalisation of banks to strengthen the system against potential risks in an increasingly globalised world.”

By Babajide Okeowo

