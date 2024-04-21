Expect ups and downs in FX rate movement, CBN boss, Cardoso advises

The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Yemi Cardoso has advised Nigerians to expect an up and down movement in the rate of the foreign exchange while assuring that theapex bank is doing everything possible to achieve a stable FX rate.

He gave the advice on Saturday during a press conference held at the just concluded annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank Group.

He assured that the financial regulator was also working to ensure that the exchange rate finds its adequate price discovery level.

“Again, to be honest, I think we should expect that there will be increases here and there, ups and downs and even from what you’ve reported yesterday, from what I gather, the naira has begun strengthening overnight,” he said.

“So, I think the most important thing to say here is that we are doing everything possible to ensure that we have a stable exchange rate and an exchange rate that finds its adequate price discovery level.”

He said the local currency would continue to appreciate against foreign currencies.

On diaspora remittances, Cardoso said the bank’s target is to double the present flows.

According to the CBN governor, the target may appear ambitious, but he expressed confidence that the country will be able to accomplish it.

Also, Cardoso said the country will continue to engage investors in discussions centred on the state of the reforms implemented so far.

He also said there has been positive response from foreign portfolio investors (FPI).

“They’re part of a process of continuous engagement. And it is so critical that we use any opportunity we can to dialogue with investors and to update them on the state of the reforms that have taken place,” he said.

“The response from the foreign portfolio investors has been very positive and it shows in the numbers and we expect from what the reactions that we got during the course of the past few days, that positive sentiment will continue to improve.”

By: Babajide Okeowo

