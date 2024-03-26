NGX: UPDC, STI among top losers as investors drop N103.9bn

Investors in the Nigerian equities market lost N103 billion at the close of trading on Tuesday.

This followed the crash in the market capitalization to N58.7 trillion from N58.8 trillion posted by the bourse on Monday.

Similarly, the All-Share Index (ASI) decreased to 103,952.47 from 104,136.35 recorded the previous day.

The market breadth was negative as 26 stocks advanced, 24 declined, while 66 others remained unchanged in 8,689 deals.

Abbey Mortgage Bank led other gainers with a 10% growth in share price to close at N2.42 from its previous N2.20 per share.

Consolidated Hallmark Holding, Juli, and May & Baker Nigeria also raised their share prices by 9.92%, 9.80%, and 9.69% respectively.

UPDC led other price decliners as it shed 9.87% off its share price to close at N1.37 from its previous N1.52 per share.

READ ALSO: GTCO, Zenith Bank, PZ, Transcorp top lists of stocks to watch this week

United Capital, Sovereign Trust Insurance, and FTN Cocoa Processors completed the list of losers in today’s trading with 8.75%, 8.33%, and 8.00% dip in their share prices.

On the volume index, Guaranty Trust Bank Holding Company (GTCO) traded 67.148 million shares valued at N3.26 billion in 645 deals followed by United Bank for Africa (UBA) with 51.466 million shares worth N1.36 billion traded by shareholders in 529 deals.

Zenith Bank traded 42.439 million shares valued at N1.71 billion in 531 deals.

On the value index, banking stocks led the way with GTCO trading stocks worth N3.2 billion in 645 deals followed by Zenith Bank with equities worth N1.71 billion in 531 deals.

UBA traded stocks worth N1.36 billion in 529 deals.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now