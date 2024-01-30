Edo Assembly Speaker suspends member, walks him out of plenary

A member of the Edo State House of Assembly representing Esan South-East, Sunny Ojiezele, was on Monday, suspended for three months for allegedly inciting disunity among members.

The Speaker of the Assembly, Blessing Agbebaku, who announced the suspension of Ojiezele during plenary, also directed the Sergeant-at-Arms to walk out the two-time lawmaker from the hallowed chambers.

“The member representing Esan South-East, Sunny Ojiezele is hereby suspended for three months.

“The suspension became necessary because of his actions, which are causing disunity among members,” the Speaker said while making the announcement, making him the first lawmaker to be suspended in the state 8th Assembly.

During plenary, the House also approved Gov. Godwin Obaseki’s request to access N2.2 billion Agricultural palliative loan with a repayment plan of N94.3 million within 24 months.

Other approvals made by the House include a N9.1 billion as a contractor, Finance and Bank Guarantee loan from First Bank for the state government to construct some housing units in Asokoro, Abuja, as well as approval for the procurement of 50 CNG buses for the Edo City Transport Services (ECTS) and the construction of roads and drainages in the new Coral City in Benin, among others.

