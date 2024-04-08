Politics
Sacked Shaibu vows to challenge impeachment after Edo gov appoints replacement
Philip Shaibu, the recently impeached Deputy Governor of Edo State, has vowed to fight what he calls an “injustice”, after he was impeached by the state House House of Assembly.
In a video released via X on Monday, Shaibu condemned the Edo State House of Assembly’s decision to remove him from office and appoint a 38-year-old politician, Omobayo Godwins, as his replacement.
Shaibu maintains his impeachment is illegal and politically motivated.
He also denounced the impeachment in strong terms, stating it was not just an attack on his person but the democratic principle.
According to him, the Assembly’s action is a dangerous attempt at dictatorship and a threat to the foundation of democracy.
Read Also: Few hours after Shaibu’s impeachment, Obaseki swears in Godwins as dep gov
He also stated that the impeachment was motivated by his ambition to contest the state Governorship election and called on well-meaning Nigerians to unite and fight the injustices thrown at him.
Shaibu said, “We will fight this injustice with every strength in us for the sake of Edo State and the future of Democracy”.
“I denounce in the strongest terms the illegal impeachment by the Edo State House of Assembly. This is not just an attack on me as an individual but on our very democratic principles.
“It is a threat to the foundation of our democracy. Let it be clear that this impeachment came because of my ambition to contest the 2023 Edo State Governorship election under the Peoples Democratic Party PDP.
“An ambition that is a legal right to all citizens of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.
“It is a sad reality that those in power seem to silence opposition through illegitimate means. I have dedicated my love to serving the good people of Edo State with integrity and honesty”.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: In Kwara, multimillion-naira milk processing plant is abandoned, converted to a chicken outlet
After the government spent millions of naira to establish a milk processing plant in Kwara State that would provided jobs...
SPECIAL REPORT: For Sokoto communities, promise of healthcare is akin to death sentence
In this story, ABDULRASHEED HAMMAD delves into the dire realities of Primary Health Care services in Sokoto State, shedding light...
ICYMI…SPECIAL REPORT: NNPCL hides behind PIA to frustrate disclosure, accountability
Nigeria’s major oil company, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL), in what appears to be a common practice of disregard...
INVESTIGATION: Multi-million naira Ekiti resort center remains uncompleted a decade after
The multimillion-naira project, expected to comprise recreational buildings, now consists of cassava farmland, a bush used for excretion, and a...
SPECIAL REPORT: Torturous experiences of students with disabilities in Oyo tertiary institutions
For students with disabilities in Oyo state-owned tertiary institutions, learning is a torturous and distressing experience, considering the building structures...