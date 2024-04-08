Sacked Shaibu vows to challenge impeachment after Edo gov appoints replacement

Philip Shaibu, the recently impeached Deputy Governor of Edo State, has vowed to fight what he calls an “injustice”, after he was impeached by the state House House of Assembly.

In a video released via X on Monday, Shaibu condemned the Edo State House of Assembly’s decision to remove him from office and appoint a 38-year-old politician, Omobayo Godwins, as his replacement.

Shaibu maintains his impeachment is illegal and politically motivated.

He also denounced the impeachment in strong terms, stating it was not just an attack on his person but the democratic principle.

According to him, the Assembly’s action is a dangerous attempt at dictatorship and a threat to the foundation of democracy.

Read Also: Few hours after Shaibu’s impeachment, Obaseki swears in Godwins as dep gov

He also stated that the impeachment was motivated by his ambition to contest the state Governorship election and called on well-meaning Nigerians to unite and fight the injustices thrown at him.

Shaibu said, “We will fight this injustice with every strength in us for the sake of Edo State and the future of Democracy”.

“I denounce in the strongest terms the illegal impeachment by the Edo State House of Assembly. This is not just an attack on me as an individual but on our very democratic principles.

“It is a threat to the foundation of our democracy. Let it be clear that this impeachment came because of my ambition to contest the 2023 Edo State Governorship election under the Peoples Democratic Party PDP.

“An ambition that is a legal right to all citizens of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“It is a sad reality that those in power seem to silence opposition through illegitimate means. I have dedicated my love to serving the good people of Edo State with integrity and honesty”.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now