Shaibu back in court, Assembly in limbo as impeachment battle heats up in Edo

The political drama in Edo State continues today (Monday) as Deputy Governor Philip Shaibu returns to the Federal High Court in Abuja.

Shaibu is challenging the impeachment proceedings initiated by the state House of Assembly, accusing them of perjury and leaking government secrets.

The court hearing coincides with the Edo Assembly awaiting the report of the seven-member impeachment panel. The panel, led by retired Justice Omonuwa, concluded its hearings last Friday after Shaibu snubbed their summons to defend himself against the allegations.

This is the latest chapter in a growing rift between Shaibu and Governor Godwin Obaseki. The reasons behind the impeachment push remains unclear, but many believe it’s linked to the ambition of Shaibu to succeed his boss as governor.

Shaibu Seeks Judicial Relief

Shaibu’s lawsuit argues that the impeachment process is unconstitutional. Justice I.E. Ekwo will hear arguments today on why the court should halt the proceedings. If successful, this could throw a major wrench into the Assembly’s plans.

Assembly in Waiting

The Assembly is on hold, awaiting the report from the impeachment panel. With Shaibu’s absence from the proceedings, the panel will likely focus on the evidence presented by the accusers. The content and recommendations of the report will be crucial in determining the Assembly’s next move.

Uncertain Future for Edo Politics

The outcome of both the court case and the impeachment process will significantly impact Edo’s political landscape. A successful court challenge by Shaibu could see the entire impeachment attempt crumble. Conversely, a damning report from the panel, followed by an Assembly vote for impeachment, would dramatically alter the state’s leadership structure.

This situation remains fluid, with the court case and the Assembly’s decision looming large. All eyes are on Abuja and Benin City as Edo braces for the next step in this high-stakes political battle.

