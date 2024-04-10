’No room for him here’, Edo APC members kick against rumoured return of Shaibu

Members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Etsako West local government area of Edo State, have kicked against a rumoured return of former deputy governor, Philip Shaibu, to the party following his impeachment by the State House of Assembly on Monday.

The party faithful in the zone where Shaibu hails from, on Tuesday, roundly rejected any attempt by the embattled former deputy governor to defect from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the APC, saying there is no room for him in the party.

The 12 ward chairmen took their protest to the party secretariat where they submitted their petition against what they called the surreptitious moves by Shaibu to return to the party he dumped in 2020.

In a joint communiqué signed by the 12 ward chairmen in the council, the party members vowed to resist the readmittance of Shaibu into the party following his impeachment.

The leader of the delegation, Yakubu Musa, who presented the communique on behalf of the APC stakeholders in the LGA, said Shaibu’s exit from the APC in 2020 brought peace and tranquility to the party, and noted that the former deputy governor’s return would bring rancour and disunity to the party.

“We are protesting against an attempt by the impeached deputy governor, Philip Shaibu, to jump boat and defect to the APC.

“The attempt is viewed seriously by members of the APC as a calculated plan by Shaibu to bring rancour, disharmony and unprecedented crisis into the APC.

“It is on record that Philip Shaibu has not won any election since he left the APC to the PDP. He does not possess any electoral value that could warrant his readmittance into our great party.

“We call on our national leaders to hear our voice and help us keep the peace we currently enjoy in the Edo APC.

“Any attempt to readmit Shaibu into the APC is a direct invitation to crisis, fragmentation, disaffection, disenchantment and disintegration.

“There is neither vacancy for him in his ward (Ward 11) nor Etsako West. He should rather concentrate on his membership of PDP or look elsewhere.

“The APC was the direct victim of Shaibu’s inglorious midnight inauguration of the Assembly in 2019, and all his subsequent evil machinations which have made Edo state a laughing stock on matters relating to state legislature,” the ward chairmen said in the communiqué.

