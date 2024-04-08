GANDUJE: APC challenges Kano Gov to extend probe to include Kwankwaso’s era

The Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kano State, Alhaji Abdullahi Abbas, has urged Governor Abba Yusuf to broaden the scope of his administration’s probe beyond only the immediate past administration but to also include the period since Nigeria’s return to democracy in 1999.

In a statement personally issued by Abbas on Sunday, he specifically called for scrutiny into the years 1999-2003 and 2011-2015, during which his political mentor, Rabiu Kwankwaso, held office as Kano State governor.

The APC alleged that during these periods, a significant portion, approximately 70%, of government assets were either sold off or allocated under questionable circumstances to associates and family members.

Abbas’ call on the Kano State government comes in the wake of two panels set up by the state government last week to probe the administration of former Governor Abdullahi Ganduje, who is now the National Chairman of the APC.

“From 2011-2015, the controversial five-kilometre road projects in the 44 local governments were awarded and only for the funds to be misappropriated without the project being executed.

“During the same period under review, over N3bn was also earmarked for a particular project but misappropriated by Kwankwaso during his Presidential Campaign in Lagos when N70m was released by each local government.”

The Kano APC said besides Kwankwaso, the government should also probe the 44 local government council chairmen who served during Kwankwaso’s administration.

It also faulted the composition of the probe panels, saying they were made up of members of the ruling New Nigeria People’s Party.

“This singular act clearly shows that the commission has been assigned with a duty of witch-hunt to politically victimise the subjects of investigation in the unwarranted assignment.

“Since 2019 when they were in the opposition, the people of Kano were very much aware of how elements of this government and its supporters have threatened the peace in the state. Even while in government, the violence perpetrated to celebrate its coming to power is still fresh in our minds.

“Between 1999 and 2003, the violence that erupted in Kwankwaso town of Madobi local government when people objected to the crowning of Kwankwaso’s father with traditional title, lives were lost and properties vandalised.”

