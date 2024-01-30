New Kogi Gov, Ododo, denies creating Office of immediate past governor in state house

A recent media report claiming Kogi State Governor Usman Ododo approved the establishment of an office for his predecessor, Yahaya Bello, within the Government House has been met with denial from the current administration.

On Monday, media outlets reported that Ododo granted Bello an office at the heart of state power, allegedly granting him continued daily access to the inner workings of the government. This announcement, coming just days after Bello’s handover of power on Saturday, generated immediate speculation and concern.

However, Governor Ododo’s camp has swiftly refuted the claims. Spokesperson Oladele John, in a statement, categorically denied the reported plan, calling it “completely false and unfounded.”

He further urged the public to disregard the misinformation and assured transparency around any official decisions regarding benefits for former governors.

The statement read in part, “The attention of the Kogi State Government has been drawn to a mischievous report that the Governor of Kogi State, His Excellency, Alhaji Ahmed Usman Ododo, has approved the establishment of the “Office of the Immediate Past Governor” to be domiciled in the Government House.

“The fake news should be disregarded as the handiwork of psychotic mischief makers, who have been thrown into confusion by the unprecedented achievements of our former Governor, His Excellency, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, CON, and the realisation that the good people of Kogi State sincerely appreciate this.”

Ododo, however, urged the public to disregard the report, saying, “The laughable report was concocted to create disaffection and mislead the public but the authors failed woefully to confuse intelligent Nigerians.

“We thank the media for exercising restraint and detecting, on their own, that the report was fake.

“We, however, urge the general public to always fact-check before spreading fake news.”

