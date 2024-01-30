Shettima inaugurates National Minimum Wage committee

Nigeria’s long-awaited journey towards a revised national minimum wage took a significant step forward on Tuesday with the inauguration of a 37-member tripartite committee by Vice President Kashim Shettima at the State House in Abuja.

Composed of representatives from the federal and state governments, the private sector, and organized labor, the committee marks a crucial stage in the process of determining a new wage floor for the country’s workforce. Its mandate is clear: to analyze economic realities, stakeholder concerns, and international best practices before delivering a concrete recommendation for a new minimum wage.

In his opening address, Shettima urged members to “speedily” arrive at a resolution and submit their reports early as the current N30,000 minimum wage expires at the end of March 2024.

READ ALSO:Shettima unveils mission to sell ‘the Nigerian Dream’ at World Economic Forum

“This timely submission is crucial to ensure the emergence of a new minimum wage,” Shettima said.

The current minimum wage of N30,000, established in 2019, has been under intense scrutiny in recent years due to rising inflation and a general decline in purchasing power. While worker unions have consistently advocated for a significant increase, employers have expressed anxieties about the potential impact on business sustainability.

This diverse yet crucial committee now faces the challenging task of navigating these competing interests and arriving at a consensus that balances the needs of both workers and employers. Key issues likely to be on the table include regional variations in living costs, sectoral considerations, and the overall health of the national economy.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now