﻿ Shettima meets parents of abducted Kaduna students, assures of speedy rescue

Vice President Kashim Shettima on Saturday, visited Kaduna State where he met with the leaders and representatives of the Kuriga community in Chikun Local Government Area where over 200 pupils and staff of the LEA Primary School and Government Secondary School were abducted by bandits on Thursday.

At the meeting which held at the Sir Kashim Ibrahim Government House in Kaduna, Shettima assured the parents and guardians that government was determined to ensure that all the abducted children were rescued safely.

He promised the community that President Bola Tinubu had instructed security agencies to “leave no stone unturned until all the kids are rescued.”

“I am here on the behest of His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to empathize with the government and people of Kaduna State over the sad incident of this kidnapping of our school kids,” the VP said.

“The President is personally pained by what happened and he has instructed the security agencies to leave no stone unturned until we return our kids to their parents.

“The President has spoken with the Governor of Kaduna State four times. He has spoken with me three times about the rescue of the kids.

“As rightly captured by His Excellency the Governor, the situation is pathetic. I will align with His Excellency and impress on our friends in the media, we are all stakeholders in the Nigeria Project.

“Therefore we should be more circumspect. Let us be more selective in our choice of reporting on the internet of our kids that are not currently with us. I want to commend you and solicit for your continuous support.

“Once again, on behalf of my principal, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, please, accept our heartfelt sympathy over the incident that has befallen our people.

“Be rest assured that the President is equal to the task. The very essence of the existence of government is to secure the lives and property of the citizens.

“He has tasked the entire security architecture in the country to get back our kids safely.”

Also speaking during the meeting, Kaduna State Governor, Ubah Sani, said the state government was also not relenting in its efforts to ensure the kidnap victims were rescued.

“We have been working with the community as well as the leadership of Chikun Local Government to ensure that we collaborate with relevant security agencies to ensure that all the children return home safely.

“At this juncture, I will like to caution the media to be very careful with the way they make their report, because at this critical time, we have to avoid politicising this very unfortunate incident.

“What is important to us is the safe return of the children. I can say we are making some progress, but we are not going to disclose what we have been doing. It is not about politics but about security, and here in Kaduna we don’t politicise issue of security.”

