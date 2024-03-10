News
Nigerian govt bans leave of absence for health professionals going abroad
In a bid to discourage health professionals from leaving the country in what is popularly called the ‘Japa Syndrome,’ the Nigerian government has placed a blanket ban on leave of absence for workers in the health sector.
The ban which was disclosed on Saturday by the Minister of State for Health, Tunji Alausa, during a visit to the Neuro-Psychiatric Hospital, Aro, Abeokuta, Ogun State, states that any health worker who desires to travel abroad to seek greener pastures must resign his or her appointment before embarking on such journeys.
Alausa who said the directive was contained in an Executive Order issued by President Bola Tinubu during the week, was taken to curb the challenge of brain drain confronting the health sector.
The minister added that the government had also resolved to embark on an aggressive recruitment of workers, especially nurses, to bridge the gap created by those who have left the country.
He stated that President Tinubu acknowledged the people as the country’s biggest asset and vowed to take proactive measures to improve the health sector for their benefit.
“In addition to the massive engagement of nurses, we have equally doubled our enrollment for doctors, dentists and pharmacists,” the minister said.
READ ALSO:Health workers counsel Tinubu against privatizing public hospitals
“However, the government has not prohibited anyone who wants to move to the UK or Australia to take up appointments not to do so.
“It is a free world. But, you cannot eat your cake and have it. If you are going, just resign your appointments with the federal government, rather than applying for leave of absence.
“That is the Presidential Executive Order which has been communicated to all the Chief Medical Directors of Federal Government owned health facilities to implement,” he said.
The minister said a situation where an health worker would apply for study leave, travel abroad to practice and still be on the payroll of the government would no longer be tolerated.
“So, to resolve this problem, the president has directed that any health worker going abroad to work should just resign his or her appointment. This way, you won’t be blocking others who want to work,” he said
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: For Sokoto communities, promise of healthcare is akin to death sentence
In this story, ABDULRASHEED HAMMAD delves into the dire realities of Primary Health Care services in Sokoto State, shedding light...
ICYMI…SPECIAL REPORT: NNPCL hides behind PIA to frustrate disclosure, accountability
Nigeria’s major oil company, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL), in what appears to be a common practice of disregard...
INVESTIGATION: Multi-million naira Ekiti resort center remains uncompleted a decade after
The multimillion-naira project, expected to comprise recreational buildings, now consists of cassava farmland, a bush used for excretion, and a...
SPECIAL REPORT: Torturous experiences of students with disabilities in Oyo tertiary institutions
For students with disabilities in Oyo state-owned tertiary institutions, learning is a torturous and distressing experience, considering the building structures...
INVESTIGATION: Uncompleted Old Enugu-Onitsha Road brings untold hardship, tears to commuters, residents of Enugu communities
Ugwu Obinna’s younger sister was killed after a truck driver transporting cows rammed into her shop located at the Okpatu...