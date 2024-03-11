International
Health workers, caregivers banned from bringing families to UK
Health workers and caregivers have been banned from bringing their families to the United Kingdom on work visas, the UK government has said.
According to the statement released on Monday by the Secretary for the Home Department, James Cleverly on the Home Department X account on Monday, the UK government said the ban was part of the plans to reduce migration.
“From today, care workers entering the UK on Health and Care Worker visas can no longer bring dependants,” Cleverly wrote.
“This is part of our plan to deliver the biggest ever cut in migration.”
An infographic was also placed on the account, saying “Banned: Overseas care workers from bringing dependants.
“120,000 people who arrived last year would no longer be eligible under our new rules,” it added.
Also, it stated that the announcement was made based on the economic downtown facing the UK, noting that the Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak has been trying to fix it.
It will be recalled that early this year, the UK banned international students from bringing their families, affirming the measures to cut down migration.
Earlier on Monday, Bloomberg issued a report that a number of job vacancies had dropped in the UK.
Ripples reports that recently, the federal government placed a ban on leave of absence for health professionals relocating abroad.
The Minister of State for Health, Tunji Alausa, disclosed this last Saturday in Abeokuta, the Ogun state capital, saying that health workers going abroad to seek greener pastures must “henceforth resign their appointment before embarking on such journeys”.
The minister who spoke during his visit to the Neuro-Psychiatric Hospital, Aro, said the directive was contained in an Executive Order issued by President Bola Tinubu.
