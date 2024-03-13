Actress Rita Dominic explains reason she ‘japa’ to become a caregiver in UK

Popular Nollywood actress Rita Dominic has explained why she had to quit acting, which has brought her fame and fortune to become a caregiver in London.

The talented thespian, who opened up while speaking at the recent Women of Valour International Women’s Day event in Accra, Ghana, said that she stopped acting during a very dark period of her life just to leave the space for a minute.

She said that when she left Nigeria for London, she was trying to make ends meet, so she started working in a care home as a caregiver for adults with special needs.

Rita said, “Many of you do not know, but in 2001/2002 I stopped acting, I left the industry. I moved to London because it was a very dark period of my life. Like I said, I had these issues, I just fell out with some friends I considered family, and I just gave up acting for a while. I needed to get out; just leave that space for a minute.

“And then I moved to London and then gave up stardom, and then, you won’t believe it. This is something I never told people before, but while in London, I was trying to make ends meet, so I started working in a care home as a caregiver for adults with special needs. While some might view it as a step-down, I don’t.

“Taking care of others brought me joy and purpose at the time I needed it most because I remember I took care of my mother and my father when they were ill because I was alone with them.”

