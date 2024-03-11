OSCAR AWARDS 2024: ‘Oppenheimer’ bags seven awards…See full list of winners

Several of Hollywood’s top actors gathered in Los Angeles on Sunday night to honor the best films of the year at the 96th Academy Awards, dubbed the Oscars.

With the most Oscar nominations (13), Christopher Nolan’s expansive epic about J. Robert Oppenheimer—the American physicist recognized as the “father of the atomic bomb”—went into the ceremony with the most wins, including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor, and Best Supporting Actor.

The announcement of Best Picture winner early on Monday was made by renowned actor Alfred Pacino, also known as Al Pacino.

As is customary at the Oscars, the 83-year-old, widely known as “The Godfather,” broke convention by declaring the winner of the Best Picture Oscar before naming the contenders in the category.

During the Oscars, Oppenheimer was the talk of the town as the three-hour epic film won seven prizes, including Best Actor, Best Director, and Best Picture.

The 2023 film, written, directed, and produced by Christopher Nolan, starred Cillian Murphy as J. Robert Oppenheimer, the American theoretical physicist known for his work on the Manhattan Project, the World War II endeavor that produced the first nuclear weapons. Oppenheimer is credited with being the “father of the atomic bomb.”

See full list of winners below;

Best picture

Oppenheimer

Best actor in a leading role

Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer

Best actress in a leading role

Emma Stone, Poor Things

Best director

Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer

Best supporting actor

Robert Downey Jr, Oppenheimer

Best supporting actress

Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers

Best adapted screenplay

American Fiction

Best original screenplay

Anatomy of a Fall

Best animated featured film

The Boy and the Heron

Best animated short

War is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko

Best international feature

The Zone of Interest, United Kingdom

Best documentary feature

20 Days in Mariupol

Best documentary short

The Last Repair Shop

Best original score

Oppenheimer

Best original song

WBest sound

The Zone of Interest

Best production design

Poor Things

Best live action short

The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar

Best cinematography

Oppenheimer

Best makeup and hairstyling

Poor Things

Best costume design

Poor Things

Best visual effects

Godzilla Minus One

Best film editing

Oppenheimer

