Entertainment
OSCAR AWARDS 2024: ‘Oppenheimer’ bags seven awards…See full list of winners
Several of Hollywood’s top actors gathered in Los Angeles on Sunday night to honor the best films of the year at the 96th Academy Awards, dubbed the Oscars.
With the most Oscar nominations (13), Christopher Nolan’s expansive epic about J. Robert Oppenheimer—the American physicist recognized as the “father of the atomic bomb”—went into the ceremony with the most wins, including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor, and Best Supporting Actor.
The announcement of Best Picture winner early on Monday was made by renowned actor Alfred Pacino, also known as Al Pacino.
As is customary at the Oscars, the 83-year-old, widely known as “The Godfather,” broke convention by declaring the winner of the Best Picture Oscar before naming the contenders in the category.
During the Oscars, Oppenheimer was the talk of the town as the three-hour epic film won seven prizes, including Best Actor, Best Director, and Best Picture.
The 2023 film, written, directed, and produced by Christopher Nolan, starred Cillian Murphy as J. Robert Oppenheimer, the American theoretical physicist known for his work on the Manhattan Project, the World War II endeavor that produced the first nuclear weapons. Oppenheimer is credited with being the “father of the atomic bomb.”
See full list of winners below;
Best picture
Oppenheimer
Best actor in a leading role
Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer
Best actress in a leading role
Emma Stone, Poor Things
Best director
Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer
Best supporting actor
Robert Downey Jr, Oppenheimer
Best supporting actress
Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers
Best adapted screenplay
American Fiction
Best original screenplay
Anatomy of a Fall
Best animated featured film
The Boy and the Heron
Best animated short
War is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko
Best international feature
The Zone of Interest, United Kingdom
Best documentary feature
20 Days in Mariupol
Best documentary short
The Last Repair Shop
Best original score
Oppenheimer
Best original song
WBest sound
The Zone of Interest
Best production design
Poor Things
Best live action short
The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar
Best cinematography
Oppenheimer
Best makeup and hairstyling
Poor Things
Best costume design
Poor Things
Best visual effects
Godzilla Minus One
Best film editing
Oppenheimer
