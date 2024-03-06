2face, Now Muzik part ways after 20-years

Pop superstar Innocent ‘2face’ Idibia and his management label Now Muzik both declared today that their more than two-decade association had come to an end.

Working with Idibia was “beyond work,” according to co-founder and CEO of Now Muzik Efe Omorogbe, who announced the mutual disengagement with immediate effect.

Efe stated that 2face is one of the greatest Nigerian musicians of all time, and it was really an honour to have had the opportunity to walk side by side with him in the last twenty years.

‘I am grateful to 2baba for the trust and for the friendship. I am proud of the brands we built together, the music we made, and the fans we entertained. 2Baba is one of the greatest Nigerian musicians of all time, and it really is an honour to have had the opportunity to walk side by side with him, watching and helping him make magic over the past two decades. My team and I look forward to now supporting from the sidelines and continuing to advocate for anything and everything,’ Omorogbe added.

2Baba commented: ‘‘I know it’s a cliche, but every good thing must come to an end. I owe a lot of my career success to Efe and his team at Now Muzik. Everything I’ve been able to achieve is a result of the support of so many people and organisations working with me to bring my talent and vision to life. Now Muzik is one of such companies, and I couldn’t be more grateful to them.’’

2baba signed with Now Muzik management upon exiting The Plantashun Boiz in 2004 and pitched a tent with Kennis Music as a recording label. Since then, he has recorded and released 8 albums, performed in over 100 cities, won over 60 awards, and scored over 400 million streams across all platforms. He remains the most iconic pop star of his generation, and he is now working to execute a new phase of his dramatic career. He is henceforth represented by Hypertek Digital, his own imprint.

