‘2Face doesn’t understand how hard it is to manage home,’ singer’s wife, Annie Idibia, laments on TV programme

Nollywood actress, Annie Idibia, has blamed her music superstar husband, Innocent Idibia aka 2face, for the problems in their marriage.

The mother of two, who opened up on the latest edition of the Young, Famous and African reality TV, said the singer does not know how hard it is for her to run their home and her life.

The actress expressed doubt if 2face would ever understand her feelings.

Annie, who broke down in tears during the show, said the singer does not consider her feelings at times.

“Innocent does not realize how difficult it is for me to run my home, to run my life,” she sobbed.

However, in another video trending on social media, the “African Queen” crooner was seen wiping away his wife’s tears and assuring her of his commitment.

