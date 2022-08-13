Entertainment
2Face denies impregnating another woman
Nigeria’s veteran singer, Innocent Idibia aka 2Face, on Saturday described reports he had impregnated another woman as “fake news.”
In a statement by his management, Now Muzik, the singer urged the media and members of the public to disregard the reports.
This comes after the father of seven had publicly apologised to his wife, Annie Idibia, over his illicit affairs with other women.
The statement read: “It is understandable for fans, friends and concerned members of the public to get curious and seek to know why @official2baba posted an apology to his wife, @annieidibia1, family and management a few days ago.
READ ALSO: 2Face Idibia regrets lack of quality time with children
“We would like to put it on record that what was explicitly spelt out in the same post – the pressure of almost a quarter of a century of superstardom and a wish to focus on making music without the burden of high expectations of a role model.”
“Reports of him getting anyone pregnant are totally false and malicious and we urge well-meaning media platforms and members of the public to completely disregard such. It is fake news.”
“Many would recall that this fictitious banker character has been repeatedly getting e-pregnant for @official2baba every two or three years since 2014. There is no iota of truth in this allegation.”
