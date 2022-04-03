Singer 2Face Idibia says not only president should be blamed for state of Nigeria

Nigerian veteran recording artiste, Innocent Idibia better known as 2 Face has admonished his fellow countrymen to not only blame the president for the current predicament the nation is experiencing.

In a post shared on his Instagram stories earlier today, Sunday, April 3, the musician stated that every politician should be held accountable for the deplorable state of the nation.

He added that aside from the President, Nigerians should also hold their governors, senators, House of Representatives, Commissioner, Judges, Lawyers, Traditional rulers, local government chairmen and others accountable.

Here is what he wrote on his Instagram stories.

