TuFace Idibia comes for Nigerians ridiculing him amid pregnancy rumours

Veteran Nigerian musician, TuFace Idibia has slammed social media trolls who are ridiculing him amid allegations that he got another woman pregnant.

According to the ‘African Queen’ singer, most social media trolls have a ‘fried brain’.

A couple of days ago, TuFace Idibia had issued an apology to members of his family, including his wife, Annie Idibia for always bringing embarrassment to them.

His appeal was followed by speculations that TuFace was expecting another child with a banker. However, his manager, Efe Omorege, dispelled the rumour stating that it was false.

Read also:2Face denies impregnating another woman

In a post shared on his Instastories this morning, 2Face said God should forgive the rumor mongers as their brains have been fried.

The singer wrote;

“Una too like Belle matter.

See people way no even know who their senator just dey insult unto wetin dem no even get any idea about.

He added, “Una well done. Father help them, for their brain has been fried.”

Read his post below.

