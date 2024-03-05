Reekado Banks sets records straight on his departure from Mavin Records

Nigerian singer, Ayoleyi Hanniel Solomon, popularly known as Reekado Banks, has set the records straight regarding his departure from Mavin Records, owned by Michael Ajereh, aka Don Jazzy.

The sensational singer, who threw more light on his departure from the record label, stated that he does not understand the impression that he left Mavin Records on a sour note.

Reekado Banks, who signed with Mavin Records in 2014, said that Don Jazzy changed his life, as he took him from absolutely nothing to something.

The musician, who went by the stage name Spicy, before his record deal with Mavin, said that when the end of his contract came and he wanted to leave, Don Jazzy gave him his blessings.

“That man took me from absolutely nothing. I wonder why anyone would think it wasn’t amicable. The end of the contract came; I wanted to leave, and he (Don Jazzy) gave me his blessings,” Reekado said on his departure.

The musician also addressed the custom of musicians and record labels fighting in Nigerian music and how this has given rise to rumors of a split with Mavin Records.

“I feel like it’s a tradition in the Nigerian record label business for artists to breakout angrily from their record labels, and this is being imposed on my relationship with Jazzy,” Reekado Banks said of the assumptions surrounding his departure.

