Naira Marley cautions fans against believing everything they hear or read

Nigerian street hop singer Azeez Fashola, popularly known in music circles as Naira Marley, has cautioned his fans against believing everything they hear and read.

The ‘Soapy’ crooner, who shared the advice in a post shared on his X handle (formerly Twitter), said that one should endeavor to verify news shared by evil doers to avoid harming people unknowingly.

He also advised that one should not follow what they do not have certain knowledge of because all will be called to account for their hearing, sight, and intellect.

Naira Marley tweeted; “O believers, if an evildoer brings you any news, verify ‘it’ so you do not harm people unknowingly, becoming regretful for what you have done. Quran 49:6 (Al-hujurat).

“Do not follow what you have no ‘sure’ knowledge of. Indeed, all will be called to account for ‘their’ hearing, sight, and intellect. Quran 17:36.

And do not walk on the earth arrogantly. Surely you can neither crack the earth nor stretch to the height of the mountains. Quran 17:37”.

