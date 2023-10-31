Mohbad: Naira Marley, Sam Larry sue police, Magistrate over continued detention, demand N40m

Afrobeat singer, Abdulazeez Fashola popularly known as Naira Marley, and Lagos socialite, Samson Eletu, known widely as Sam Larry, have filed a fundamental rights suit to challenge their continued detention over the death of 27-year-old singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba, also known as Mohbad.

Joined as defendants in the suit filed before the Federal High Court in Lagos were the police and the Lagos magistrate, Adeola Olatunbosun, who ordered their remand in police custody for 21 days.

Both detainees are each demanding N20m damages from the defendants.

In the suit filed on their behalf by their lawyer, Mr Olalekan Ojo (SAN), they are praying the court to declare that the continued detention “at the Homicide Section of the Lagos State Police Command, Panti, Yaba, Lagos State since October 4, 2023,” constituted a violation of their rights.

They are also seeking “an order of the court releasing the applicants forthwith.”

In the affidavits attached to their suits, deponents said: “Their travails started between October 3 and 4, 2023 when they were arrested by the police on the alleged connection of the applicants with the death of one Ilerioluwa Aloba, aka Mohbad.

“On the 4th day of October 2023, the Commissioner of Police sought an order in the Magistrates’ Court, held at Yaba to remand them for 30 days.

“Chief Magistrate Adeola Olatunbosun granted the police application to remand them for only 21 days in the custody of the police.

“The 21-day remand order granted by Chief Magistrate Olatunbosun has since lapsed on October 26, 2023, and the order has not been renewed.”

