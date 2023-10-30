‘Fix our roads,’ Mayorkun reacts to Senate’s reason for purchase of SUVs

Singer Adewale Mayowa Emmanuel aka Mayorkun has reacted to the reasons put forward by the Senate for the purchase of Special Utility Vehicles (SUVs) for the lawmakers.

Nigerians last week condemned the National Assembly’s decision to purchase 360 SUVs valued at N5.7 billion for the lawmakers and argued that the money could be spent on other priorities.

The Chairman of the Senate Committee on Services, Sunday Karimi, who addressed journalists the same week in Abuja, said the leadership of the two chambers of the National Assembly decided to buy the luxury cars for lawmakers because of durability and maintenance for the period of four years.

Karimi lamented that Nigerians were picking on lawmakers but ignoring ministers with four official vehicles.

Mayorkun, who reacted to the senator’s remark in a post on his verified X platform, formerly Twitter, charged the lawmakers to fix roads instead of buying new SUVs.

He wrote: “Fix our roads instead of buying new SUVs.”

