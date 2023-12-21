Politics
CSOs condemn Osun Assembly for purchasing N1.04bn SUVs
The Coalition of Civil Society Organisations in Osun State, on Wednesday, knocked the state House of Assembly over alleged purchase of N1.04 billion SUVs for the 26 lawmakers in the state.
The CSOs, under the aegis of The Osun Masterminds (TOM), in its state-of-the-state address, described as unfortunate the decision of the youths-dominated Assembly for embarking on such frivolity when the masses of the state were going through economic hardship.
TOM’s Executive Director, Professor Wasiu Oyedokun-Alli, who spoke on behalf of the group, who disclosed that the vehicles were purchased without appropriation in the 2023 budget, sought explanation from the lawmakers how the money used to purchase the vehicles was sourced.
Responding, however, the Speaker’s spokesperson, Olamide Tiamiyu described the claims of the group as frivolous and figment of their imagination.
“The Osun State House of Assembly will continue to act within the purview that is been guided by the law and with reference to due process.
“There is a budgetary provision for the vehicles. But the price quoted is in the figment of imagination of the person that said it”, Tiamiyu said.
