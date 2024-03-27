Osun Police probe headless corpse found near govt building

The Osun State Police Command is investigating the discovery of a headless corpse on Tuesday, March 27th, 2024. The body was found near the Osogbo Local Government Secretariat in Oke Baale, Osogbo.

Police spokesperson Yemisi Opalola confirmed the presence of the body and stated that it belonged to a woman. She further revealed that the authorities had been contacted to remove the remains.

She said, “Concerning the dead body of a headless and armless woman that was found opposite Osogbo LG secretariat, Oke Baale, I want to inform you that the police are aware.

Read Also: NSCDC uncovers massive illegal oil refinery site in Rivers forest

“The necessary authority has been contacted for the immediate evacuation of the corpse, while discreet investigation is ongoing.”

The gruesome discovery has caused panic among residents of Osogbo, who are understandably shaken by the violence. The police have not yet released any information regarding potential suspects or a motive for the crime.

A crucial aspect of the investigation is determining the circumstances surrounding the woman’s death and the reason for the mutilation. Ms. Opalola revealed that detectives have begun a “discreet investigation” to unravel the mystery.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now