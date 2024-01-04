Osun govt to spend N702m on meals, entertainment in 2024

The Osun State Government has allocated N702 million for meals and entertainment for the Office of the Governor and Secretary to the State Government in the 2024 budget of the state.

This was disclosed by the state Commissioner for Budget, Professor Ademola Adeleke during budget analysis in Osogbo on Wednesday, debunking earlier insinuations that N11 billion was allocated to meals and entertainment.

According to Adeleke, about N8 billion was allocated for total recurrent expenditure in the Office of the Governor, comprising of the governor, deputy governor, Chief of Staff office, Bureau of General Services, Bureau of Government House and Protocol, Bureau of Parastatal and Bureau of Social Services.

He further stated that only N600 million out of the N8billion was allocated for meals and entertainment, adding, that about N3 billion was allocated to the Office of the Secretary to the State Government out of which, N102 million was allocated to meals and entertainment.

Speaking further, Adeleke said there was an improvement in recurrent to capital ratio from 68:32 in 2023 to 60:40 in 2024.

“We have 60 per cent of our budget being estimated for recurrent while 40 per cent for infrastructure. Osun State has surpassed the 30 per cent for infrastructure benchmark of the federal government.

“The 2024 approved estimate is not based on net financing (i.e. Loan). The 2024 approved estimate has taken care of the debt commitment of the previous administration in terms of debt servicing as well as pension and gratuity,” he said.

