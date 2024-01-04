Maritime workers threaten total shut down of port operations nationwide Jan. 9th

The Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria (MWUN) has threatened to embark on a nationwide strike on Tuesday, January 9th, during which all seaports, jetties, as well as oil and gas platforms will be shut down.

The Union, in a statement issued on Wednesday by its Head of Media, John Ikemefuna, on behalf of the President General, Comrade Adewale Adeyanju, said it decided to take the action over the continued refusal of the International Oil Companies (IOCs), and Stevedoring Contractors to comply with the Stevedoring extant laws as it affects the Union.

The statement said the strike option would become imperative after the expiration of a three-day notice given to the Nigerian Ports Authority commencing from Thursday.

The Union further lamented that since 2018, it has severally brought to the NPA’s attention the refusal of the IOCs to honour the provisions of the extant stevedoring regulations and the continued violation of the remittance of Union Cheque-off dues in line with the extant stevedoring regulations to no avail.

“Recall that the Union had written series of letters, press releases, ultimatums, marine notices; given by NIMASA and several ministerial orders, all these were serially ignored by the management of NPA, the recent was dated June 13, 2023 with ref.no. MWUN/MD/NPA/SC/U/1.23, over duly signed communiques spanning over three years,” the statement said.

“The Union is, however, using this medium to demand the total compliance of IOC’s to the stevedoring regulations in line with the communiques signed by all the relevant stakeholders in the sector.

“The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) as master stevedore and industry regulator is wholly saddled with the responsibility of granting operational licences to stevedoring companies to provide stevedoring services for designated IOCs in Nigeria.

“The NPA also have the enduring duty to use its oversight and regulatory authority to ensure respect for law and regulations in the dealings of the International Oil Companies (IOCs), who make use of the services of the stevedoring companies; and by extension, Members of Maritime Workers Union as Workers in (IOCs) employ.

“However, it’s saddening that the NPA has abdicated its sole responsibility by allowing the IOCs to run an unimaginable riot without control in the sector.

“As a responsible social partner and a Union which operates strictly in line with extant regulations, MWUN have since 2018 severally brought to the NPA’s attention the refusal of the IOCs to honour the provisions of the extant stevedoring regulations and the continued violation of the remittance of Union Cheque-off dues in line with the extant stevedoring regulations.

“As a bridge of the extant stevedoring laws stated, the Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria, will on the 9th Tuesday, 2024, shut down the seaports nationwide after the expiration of the three (3) work days already given to NPA commencing from the 4th of January, 2024,” the statement said.

