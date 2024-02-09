Nigerian govt responds to strike ultimatum by NLC, TUC

In an attempt to avert a nationwide strike threatened by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC), Minister of Information, Mohammed Idris, appealed to the unions on Thursday, urging them to “see reason with the government” and prioritize dialogue over industrial action.

“It is not in the government’s interest for the labor to continue to go on strike,” Idris emphasized at a press conference. He assured the public that the government “keeps its promises” and expressed readiness to address any concerns raised by the unions.

“If there are other things that they (NLC, TUC) think they are concerned about, I think that they will sit down with the government and the government is ever ready to listen to labor so that we can have an amicable resolution to all these,” Idris stated.

His remarks highlight the government’s desire to avoid a repeat of past nationwide strikes that have crippled economic activity and caused hardship for Nigerians. However, he refrained from mentioning specific details regarding the unions’ demands or the agreements previously signed.

While the minister’s statement suggests openness to dialogue, it remains unclear whether it will be enough to appease the unions. They have expressed dissatisfaction with the government’s response to their demands, which reportedly include issues like fuel price hikes, the minimum wage, and the implementation of previous agreements.

Nigerians are watching the situation closely, hoping for a swift and peaceful resolution to prevent further economic disruptions and public inconvenience. Transparency and clear communication from both sides are crucial to rebuild trust and ensure a sustainable solution.

