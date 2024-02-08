Nationwide strike looms as NLC, TUC issue 14-day notice to Nigerian govt

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), and the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC), have issued a 14-day nationwide strike notice to the Federal Government.

The Labour unions, in a joint statement, noted that the notice would start from tomorrow, February 9, 2024.

“It is regrettable that we are compelled to resort to such measures, but the persistent neglect of the welfare of citizens and Nigerian workers and the massive hardship leave us with no choice.

“Constrained by this development and recognising the urgency of the situation and the imperative of ensuring the protection and defence of the rights and dignity of Nigerian workers and citizens, the NLC and TUC hereby issue a stern ultimatum to the Federal Government to honour their part of the understanding within 14 days from tomorrow, the 9th day of February 2024,” the statement reads in part.

READ ALSO:NLC President Ajaero criticizes Tinubu’s economic policies, calls for measures to ease hardship

The Labour unions are aggrieved with the Federal Government over its non-implementation of the 16-point agreement between them, which they had on October 2, 2023.

The October 2 agreement was “focused on addressing the massive suffering and the general harsh socio-economic consequences of the ill-conceived and ill-executed IMF/World Bank-induced hike in the price of PMS and the devaluation of the naira. These dual policies have had, as we predicted, dire economic consequences for the masses and workers of Nigeria.”

The leaders of the unions, however, are also sad that the Federal Government seems relaxed over the growing economic hardship in the country.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now