Court adjourns N1.5bn defamation trial of ex-Abia gov, Orji, against APC chieftain, Apugo

The Abia State High Court, sitting in Umuahia, on Thursday, adjourned till February 16 a N1.5 billion defamation suit filed by ex-Gov. Theodore Orji against a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Prince Benjamin Apugo.

The plaintiff was represented by his counsel, Chief Henry Balogu, while the defendant was absent, and no counsel appeared for him when the case came up for hearing on Thursday.

The trial judge, Justice A. O. Chijioke, while observing the delay in the process that had been filed since 2020, ordered that the defendant must appear in court on the next adjourned date.

He said that trial would begin on the next adjourned date, with or without the presence of the defendant.

Read also: JUST IN: Nationwide strike looms as NLC, TUC issue 14-day notice to Nigerian govt

The trial judge also directed the Clerk of the Court to re-present the appearance notice to the defendant for him to appear on the next adjourned date.

In an interview after the case was adjourned, the plaintiff’s lawyer, Balogu, said that the suit was filed because the defendant made “false and malicious remarks” injurious to the personality of his client.

“We are in court because of a libelous publication that was a material false message that caused him injury to his person, reputation and was intended to diminish his status as a political leader, former Governor and senator.”

According to the counsel, the defendant, on a live radio programme, accused his client of looting the Abia treasury while holding sway as Chief of Staff and Governor, respectively.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now