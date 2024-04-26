We won’t allow govt cut our hair behind our back, TUC threatens over Oronsaye report

The Trade Union Congress (TUC) has frowned at the non-inclusion of organised labour in the committee set up by the Federal Government for the review and implementation of the Steve Oronsaye report.

The TUC President, Comrade Festus Osifo made known the position of the union while briefing journalists after the National Executive Council (NEC) of the labour movement, threatening that labour will not allow government “to cut its hair in its absence”.

“We hereby call on government to inculcate members of the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria into the committee that is currently reviewing or implementing the Orosaye’s report, because you cannot shave our hairs when we are not there. We will not accept any fallout that is going to impact on our members when they conclude without us. So we demand that we must be there to look at what the committee is doing and also make our recommendations and make our voices heard”, Osifo said.

Speaking further, Osifo, who lamented the lukewarm attitude of some state governors in the payment of wage award and distributing palliatives to the workers, said: “There is no gain saying the fact that today we are facing economic hardship and based on this at the federal level, we engaged the federal government as you are aware, from last year that culminated in the signing of the communique on October 2 of 2023.

“And after that communique was signed, we also empowered our respective state councils to follow up with their state government to ensure two things one, put in place palliative. Palliative is for the immediate, palliative is not a permanent solution to the economic downturn that we are facing today as a country but palliative could solve immediate challenge, but it will not be able to meet at the long run, palliative cannot solve our problems.

“So that is why we were also yearning for a sustainable solution that is robust. A solution that would meet the yearnings of the Nigeria workers and indeed the Nigerian masses, because that is why the governments are elected from the federal to the local government level.

“We collated report across the various states in the country. And in that report, we could see that some states have been doing literally well, in terms of payment of wage award, in terms of putting palliatives in place. And in terms of putting in place a more robust and a substantive solution to solving the issues that we have today as a country.

“And some of these states that are worthy to be mentioned are Borno, Oyo, Lagos, Kaduna , Rivers, Yobe, Bayelsa Ebonyi, and the Federal Capital Territory.

“But we have some states that have done literally nothing they have done next to nothing. Even some states in the Niger Delta that are receiving over 20 billion naira per month they have literally done nothing to solve the economic challenges of today and also put in place a sustainable solution for tomorrow.

“And top in that list is Benue. Benue state has done nothing for the workers. Benue state has done nothing for the masses of of the state. Literally nothing has been done in Benue. So, we hereby call the government of Benue to put in robust mechanisms to solve the economic challenges that our members and the masses are passing through in the state.

“And also the state of Anambra, we are a bit surprised because we felt if that state is being led by an economist, he should be able to put on his thinking cap, he should be able to put in place a sustainable solution that will appease the masses of that state. But Anambra also falls in this category.

“Then the state of Imo is another one that literally has not done anything to appease our members. The same thing to the state of Delta. Delta tops the list of states that collect fat allocation from the Federation Account. Delta is number one in that list, it is surprising to know that the Delta State governor is doing nothing to uplift the plight of workers in Delta. So we hereby call on him that as the state governor, he promised a lot when he was on electioneering campaign that the talk is over that this is the time to act.

“Also, Akwa Ibom , they have done a little but they should do much more because these are state with means these are states with huge amount of revenue. They should do much more. Then also the state of Kebbi and the state of Katsina. We strongly believe that what they are doing is piecemeal, and that they should up the ante.”

