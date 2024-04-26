News
NELFund warns against fake student loan site
The Nigerian Education Loan Fund has cautioned against a “fraudulent advertisement” about a ‘Federal Study Loan.’
The came after adverts surfaced on some news sites where the website, www.fedstudyloan-gov.ng is being advertised as the application portal for the student loan scheme of the Federal Government.
A disclaimer signed on Friday by the Media and Public Relations Lead of the organisation, Nasir Ayitogo said “NELFUND wishes to clarify that it has no association with this website and strongly condemns any attempt to deceive students seeking financial aid.”
According to Ayitogo, the Fund’s official channel for student loan applications, which will be open to the public in due course, is www.nelf.gov.ng.
He, therefore, appealed to persons who encounter the fake website to report it to the authorities immediately.
“NELFUND takes the security and well-being of our students very seriously and is committed to providing accurate information and resources for financing their education.
“We urge all students to exercise caution and verify the legitimacy of any website or service claiming to represent our organisation.
“In the meantime, we encourage anyone affected by this scam to report it immediately to the relevant authorities,” the statement read.
It will be recalled that on April 3, President Bola Tinubu signed the Student Loans (Access to Higher Education) Act (Repeal and Re-Enactment) Bill, 2024, into law.
This followed separate considerations by both the Senate and the House of Representatives of the report of the Committee on Tertiary Institutions and TETFund.
