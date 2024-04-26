BBNaija’s Tacha accuses Nigerians of selective outrage regarding bullying

Former Big Brother Naija (BBN) housemate Tacha Akide has taken to her social media account to accuse Nigerians of selective outrage regarding bullying.

The reality TV star was reacting to the viral video of a female student of the Lead British International School in Abuja who was subjected to bullying by a group of her peers.

In a post shared on her X account, Tacha attacked social media users and emphasized that many of the same people demanding justice in the well-publicized bullying episode were also quick to criticize and might have been bullies in their own high school years.

Tacha wrote, “This thing with Nigerians and selective outrage is something that I would never understand. All of a sudden, everyone is acting brand new and screaming ‘justice for…’ since yesterday and today, as if you guys were not bullies back in secondary school.

‘‘Or as if you guys did not watch your friend bully junior students for doing absolutely nothing or seizing their food.”

“You people wake up and bully celebrities unprovoked and insult them and nobody says anything. Is that not bullying? Are you not bullies yourselves? Justice for you! Justice for Tacha too that you people would insult unprovoked.

‘‘Even the person that they are owing over a million naira, no outrage because it’s someone that you don’t like. Hypocrites! Don’t come and disturb this timeline with justice for…'” she concluded.

