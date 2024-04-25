Actress Joselyn Dumas explains why single mothers struggle to find partners

Curvy actress and television presenter, Joselyn Dumas, has shared her candid perspective about why she thinks single mothers struggle to find right partners.

The thespian who shared her opinion during a recent conversation on her YouTube channel said that most men are wary about raising other people’s children.

She continued by sharing a personal story of a male friend who said he was reluctant to date a lady who had a child because he didn’t want to be the father of a kid who wasn’t his biological child.

Due to prejudices they face as a result of having a child with their previous partners, Dumas claimed that this mindset held by the majority of men is one reason why many single mothers choose to stay single.

She said, “We have our kids as single mothers but we still want to be happy. We still want to date other people.

“Let me tell you why we don’t go out and marry. I spoke to a friend of mine here, Anthony. He said, ‘Me, I will never be with a born one’.

“His reason was, ‘Why would I come and raise somebody else’s child? That’s not my bloodline. He doesn’t have any trace of my DNA in him. Why am I going to now help someone’s bloodline grow? What about mine?’

“And I said to myself that this is the reason why a lot of single mothers are single with their children’’.

