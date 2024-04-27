Mohbad’s father serves late son’s wife, Wunmi, with notice of pending DNA test application

Joseph Aloba, the father of late singer Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, aka Mohbad, has notified his late son’s wife Wunmi of an impending application for a DNA test to be conducted on her son Liam.

On Friday, April 26, Joseph pasted the document on the gate of Wunmi‘s last-known residence in an attempt to get her to appear for the DNA test right away.

This is in response to the court order that was granted by the Chief Magistrate Court in Ikorodu on Monday, April 15, and which states that Wunmi would appear in court on May 14, 2024.

Recall that Wunmi declared that ‘DNA is a must’ amid speculation about her child’s paternity.

After the death of the musician, there have been growing calls from some quarters to conduct a DNA test on Wunmi’s child, Liam, to be sure it belongs to the late singer.

