Mohbad cousin breaks silence on circumstances surrounding late singer’s demise

Darosha Losobeh, the cousin and personal assistant of the late artist Ilerioluwa Aloba, also known as Mohbad, has spoken out, in response to the viral footage of the singer’s coffin purportedly revealing a broken neck.

The former Marlian record signee passed away on September 12 at the age of 27. His passing sparked controversy as many Nigerians demanded justice for his abrupt death, which resulted in the arrest of his former employer, Azeez Fashola, also known as Naira Marley, and Samson Balogun, also known as Sam Larry.

The pair who had been detained on suspicion of harassing the deceased singer have been freed.

Primeboy, a friend of Mohbad, and the nurse who is said to have given the late singer an injection are still being held by the police as primary suspects in the case.

Reacting to the allegations of a broken neck from netizens on his Instagram story on Saturday, Darosha declared that he was not the one who broke the late artiste’s neck while begging those peddling the gist to desist from it because it was affecting his mental health.

He wrote, “I’m so down to the extent that I had to write this up to clear this whole damn story about me going online that I bend my love’s neck; this is the craziest and saddest thing that ever happened to me, my whole life. That I broke my brother’s neck, seriously, this hurt me so much.

“What happened about the neck was that when we got to Ikorodu, we were told there was no space to keep his body at the mortuary, and we didn’t want him buried that night, so a worker there advised the family to pay for an ambulance and a coffin where we can keep him till morning and the same ambulance would drive him down to the place of burial.

“The whole family agreed to the idea because the ambulance that took us to Ikorodu was complaining that they had to leave the same night back to the island. It was only his mum that was not present there that midnight.”

Continuing, the late singer’s cousin stressed that the only issue that brought him into the picture was that he paid for the arrangement of the coffin and ambulance, maintaining that he never knew that the coffin was too small to contain his (Mohbad) whole body.

“The whole family saw his body in the ambulance before leaving for the burial ground in the morning, and no one complained about his head or anything. I didn’t go close to the ambulance because I was in shock, so I didn’t know of his neck until I saw it online, and that saddened me.”

