Mohbad’s father wants son’s widow to testify on his death

Joseph Aloba, the father of the late Nigerian singer, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba aka Mohbad, has asked the Nigeria Police Force to investigate his son’s wife, Omowunmi Adebanjo, to ascertain the real cause of his death.

He made the plea in a statement released on Friday.

Mohbad father call followed the plan by the widow to disclose some information about the singer’s death.

He urged the police authorities to invite Omowunmi to testify on the matter.

The statement read: “It has come to our attention that Omomunmi Adebanjo, the wife of the late Mohbad, has expressed her knowledge of critical information related to his death. We urge the relevant authorities to extend an invitation to Omowunmi Adebanjo to provide her testimony and insights into this tragic event.

“We believe that her cooperation and testimony could be instrumental in shedding light on the circumstances leading to Mohbad’s demise. We implore you (the police) to prioritise this investigation and take swift action to uncover the truth behind Mohbad’s death. The Aloba family and the public deserve closure, and justice must prevail.”

