Metro
We don’t have Mohbad’s autopsy report yet, Lagos police claim
As anxiety continues to grow over the delay in the release of the report of the autopsy conducted to ascertain the cause of death of late singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba aka Mohbad, the Lagos State Police Command, on Monday, said the report has not been given to them.
Ripples Nigeria reports that the remains of Mohbad was exhumed by the police and an autopsy conducted about two months ago after his death on September 12 sparked controversies and protests across the country.
The Lagos State Police Command spokesman, Benjamin Hundeyin, while fielding questions on the state of the autopsy report on Monday, disclosed that the command had yet to get the report officially.
Read also: QuickRead: Appeal Court sacks Kano governor. Four other stories we tracked and why they matter
Hundeyin said: “The autopsy report has not been given to us. Some people have been carrying rumours that it’s ready. It’s one thing for it to be ready, it’s another thing for it to be given to us officially – that we would receive and sign a copy that we have received it. So, we don’t work with rumours, we work with facts.”
Hundeyin, however, said that only the singer’s family lawyer could write to the pathologists to release the autopsy result or it would be independently given to the police when it is ready.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Years after, 15km Eleme-Onne end of East-West Road remains death-trap despite billions released
In this report, ARINZE CHIJIOKE chronicles the sufferings of road users on the 15km Eleme-Onne end of the East-West Road...
Gaza attacks intensify as 12 Thais, 10 Nepalese killed in Israel
The current violence in Israel has claimed the lives of at least 12 Thai people and 10 Nepalese individuals. Eight...
INVESTIGATION: Poorly executed classroom projects force children out of school in Niger State
Once a vibrant hub of learning for pupils, Kodo Primary School now resonates a stark contrast to its former days...
SPECIAL REPORT: Shell’s inaccurate data raises questions around efforts to control methane emissions in Nigeria
Much worse for the environment than carbon dioxide, despite global efforts to control methane, emissions continue soaring. With over a...
FEATURE…Missing Rig Workers: Tragedy, Injustice and the Depthwize cabal
The serene landscape of Ovhor in Delta State bore witness to a disaster that shook the nation’s conscience. The capsize...