We don’t have Mohbad’s autopsy report yet, Lagos police claim

As anxiety continues to grow over the delay in the release of the report of the autopsy conducted to ascertain the cause of death of late singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba aka Mohbad, the Lagos State Police Command, on Monday, said the report has not been given to them.

Ripples Nigeria reports that the remains of Mohbad was exhumed by the police and an autopsy conducted about two months ago after his death on September 12 sparked controversies and protests across the country.

The Lagos State Police Command spokesman, Benjamin Hundeyin, while fielding questions on the state of the autopsy report on Monday, disclosed that the command had yet to get the report officially.

Hundeyin said: “The autopsy report has not been given to us. Some people have been carrying rumours that it’s ready. It’s one thing for it to be ready, it’s another thing for it to be given to us officially – that we would receive and sign a copy that we have received it. So, we don’t work with rumours, we work with facts.”

Hundeyin, however, said that only the singer’s family lawyer could write to the pathologists to release the autopsy result or it would be independently given to the police when it is ready.

