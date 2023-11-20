Judge warns litigants against dropping charms in court

Justice Hakeem Oshodi of the Lagos Ikeja High Court, Ikeja, on Monday, warned members of the public against dropping charms in his courtroom.

The judge gave the warning at the resumed trial of five men charged with murder in the state.

Oshodi, who referred to the charm as “property,” told the courtroom audience: “Do not leave your property here again. It does not work anymore.

“No one should leave charms in my courtroom. It should not be repeated. A talisman was found after the last adjourned date in the murder case.”

The Lagos State government arraigned the five suspects – Atunrase Omolabi, Shittu Olawale, Olaide Opeifa, Olanrewaju Adebiyi aka Maja, and Jamiu Omosanya aka Orobo – for attempted murder and murder of one Ifeanyi Etunmuse at Western Funeral Home in Ijede, Ikorodu.

The judge adjourned the matter till February 19, 2024, for continuation of trial.

