Tanker drivers dismiss report of planned protest

The Petroleum Tanker Drivers (PTD) has dismissed a report of a planned protest by its members.

The PTD National Chairman, Mr. Augustine Egbon, said in a statement on Monday in Abuja that the union members were not planning to embark on any kind of protest.

He alerted Nigerians on the antics of some desperate and mischievous individuals to cause crisis in the country.

A report emerged on Sunday that the tanker drivers would embark on a nationwide protest to press home their demand for the resignation of the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) President, Williams Akporeha and General-Secretary, Afolabi Olawale.

Egbon said: “That is to cause unfounded and dangerous panic in the supply chain of petroleum products distribution in the country through spreading of fake and false news items.

“Our members are not embarking on any form of protest and we are determined to continue our services to the nation.

“We wholeheartedly support the efforts of the government of President Bola Tinubu to put our economy on the right track for the good of all of us.’’

He also reaffirmed that there was unity among the union members and advised the public to shun the rumours.

The PTAD chairman urged security agencies to look into the source of the information.

“The general public is implored to ignore these mischief makers and security agencies are hereby called upon to fully investigate this panic-creating news item as the citizens are already going through enough tough times and situations,” he added.

