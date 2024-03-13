Miyetti Allah members protest in Abuja, demand release of leader

Hundreds of members of the Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore on Wednesday, trooped into major streets in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in a protest march demanding the unconditional release of their detained President, Bello Bodejo.

Bodejo was arrested on January 23 at the Miyetti Allah’s office in Karu local government area of Nasarawa State after the group unveiled a vigilante group which the government declared was illegal.

Upon his arrest, the Attorney General of the Federation (AG), Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), filed a motion ex parte on February 5 seeking to remand Bodejo pending the conclusion of the investigation and arraignment in court.

The ex parte motion which was granted by Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court, Abuja, ordered that Bodejo should be remanded for 15 days in the custody of the DIA.

But in a counter suit on February 22, Justice Ekwo gave the FG seven days to file a charge against Bodejo and adjourned the hearing to March 5 and when the matter came up for hearing, the court fixed March 13 for the hearing of the motion filed by Bodejo who was however, absent in court.

During the protest, the Miyetti members terminated at the premises of Federal High Court where they sang solidarity songs.

The protesters, who carried a big banner with the inscription “Free Bello Bodejo,” as well as placards reading “DIA, Free Bodejo Now,” “Release Bodejo,” gathered at the entrance gate of the court to press home their demands.

One of the leaders of the protesters, Comrade Kabir Matazu, who spoke to journalists on behalf of the group, said they decided to embark on the protest to press home their demand for Bodejo’s release since his arrest and detention was unlawful.

“You cannot arbitrarily arrest an individual without a proper charge and arraigning him in court,” Matazu said.

“That is why we have gathered our members across the country to come here to agitate and also make our voice heard.

“We call on the Nigerian security agencies to, without further delay, free and release unconditionally, Bello Bodejo, the president of Miyetti Allah,” he said.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now