Finally, Nigerian govt arraigns Miyetti Allah leader, Bodejo, over alleged terrorism

The Federal Government of Nigeria on Friday arraigned the leader of the Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore group, Bello Bodejo, before a Federal High Court in Abuja for terrorism related offences.

Bodejo was accused by the Federal Government of establishing and supporting an ethnic militia group – Kungiya Zaman Lafiya. He was slammed with a three-count charge filed by the office of the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF).

The office of the AGF maintained he had violated the Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022.

But Bodejo pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Presiding judge, Justice Inyang Ekwo then ordered him detained in the custody of the Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA).

He adjourned till May 27 for the commencement of trial.

This unprecedented action comes amidst heightened tensions in central Nigeria, where clashes between nomadic herders and settled farmers have resulted in numerous fatalities and displaced communities.

The Miyetti Allah association has previously been accused of harboring sympathizers or even outright members of extremist groups operating in the region. However, MACBAN has consistently denied these allegations.

It also comes soon after hundreds of members of the Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore recently, trooped into major streets in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in a protest march demanding the unconditional release of Bodejo.

Bodejo was arrested on January 23 at the Miyetti Allah’s office in Karu local government area of Nasarawa State.

