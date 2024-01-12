Metro
Miyetti Allah demands investigation after gruesome discovery of corpses in grazing reserve
The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), Kaduna State chapter, on Thursday, demanded a swift and thorough investigation into the alleged extra-judicial killing of its members in the Kachia Local Government Area.
The demand comes after an online report claimed the discovery of 11 decomposing bodies believed to be Fulani natives on Monday, found in a forest near the Tulde Fulbe settlement within the Ladduga Grazing Reserve.
They were alleged to have been killed by soldiers of the Nigerian Army.
But the Headquarters, 1 Division of the Nigerian Army, in a statement on Thursday night, by Lt. Col Musa Yahaya, Acting Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, denied involvement of the Army in the said killings.
Read Also: Rivers crisis festers, as Wike’s loyalist, Amadi, resigns as Fubara’s Chief of Staff
However, in a statement by MACBAN Kaduna chairman, Haruna Usman Tugga, insisted that the organisation as an umbrella body of Fulbe in Nigeria received with serious concern the information.
He urged investigators to leave no stone unturned in identifying the perpetrators and bringing them to justice.
The statement condemned what they described as “extra-judicial killing of law-abiding Fulbe youths of Tilde Fulbe community and other areas of Ladduga Grazing Reserve in Kachia Local Government Area of the state by military personnel at Kachia, headquarters of Kachia Local Government Area of Kaduna State.”
He said they called an emergency executive meeting of the association to get to the root of the matter and find out the remote causes, perpetrators and names of the victims.
Tugga further noted, “Arising from the emergency Executive Council meeting of MACBAN Kaduna State Chapter held on Wednesday 9th January, 2024 over the premeditated and systematic extrajudicial killings of Fulbe youth currently being undertaken by some badly trained elements in the Nigerian Army with bad motive not only for the Ladduga Grazing Reserve but the entire peace in many other parts of the state like Giwa, Jema’a, Makarfi and other LGAs of the state, the MACBAN dispatched some of its members on a fact-finding mission to the affected areas and came up with findings.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Multi-million naira Ekiti resort center remains uncompleted a decade after
The multimillion-naira project, expected to comprise recreational buildings, now consists of cassava farmland, a bush used for excretion, and a...
SPECIAL REPORT: Torturous experiences of students with disabilities in Oyo tertiary institutions
For students with disabilities in Oyo state-owned tertiary institutions, learning is a torturous and distressing experience, considering the building structures...
INVESTIGATION: Uncompleted Old Enugu-Onitsha Road brings untold hardship, tears to commuters, residents of Enugu communities
Ugwu Obinna’s younger sister was killed after a truck driver transporting cows rammed into her shop located at the Okpatu...
INVESTIGATION: Students sit on floors, under leaking roofs as multi-million naira project is nowhere to be found in Zamfara
Suleman Tukur, 15, an SS 2 student of Government Day Secondary School (GDSS) Bakura in Bakura local government area of...
INVESTIGATION: UBEC mum as N80m Kebbi secondary school lab equipment still undelivered since 2020
“Our laboratories are not conducive for learning; the termites have destroyed most of these laboratories, and there is not enough...