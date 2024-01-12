Miyetti Allah demands investigation after gruesome discovery of corpses in grazing reserve

The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), Kaduna State chapter, on Thursday, demanded a swift and thorough investigation into the alleged extra-judicial killing of its members in the Kachia Local Government Area.

The demand comes after an online report claimed the discovery of 11 decomposing bodies believed to be Fulani natives on Monday, found in a forest near the Tulde Fulbe settlement within the Ladduga Grazing Reserve.

They were alleged to have been killed by soldiers of the Nigerian Army.

But the Headquarters, 1 Division of the Nigerian Army, in a statement on Thursday night, by Lt. Col Musa Yahaya, Acting Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, denied involvement of the Army in the said killings.

However, in a statement by MACBAN Kaduna chairman, Haruna Usman Tugga, insisted that the organisation as an umbrella body of Fulbe in Nigeria received with serious concern the information.

He urged investigators to leave no stone unturned in identifying the perpetrators and bringing them to justice.

The statement condemned what they described as “extra-judicial killing of law-abiding Fulbe youths of Tilde Fulbe community and other areas of Ladduga Grazing Reserve in Kachia Local Government Area of the state by military personnel at Kachia, headquarters of Kachia Local Government Area of Kaduna State.”

He said they called an emergency executive meeting of the association to get to the root of the matter and find out the remote causes, perpetrators and names of the victims.

Tugga further noted, “Arising from the emergency Executive Council meeting of MACBAN Kaduna State Chapter held on Wednesday 9th January, 2024 over the premeditated and systematic extrajudicial killings of Fulbe youth currently being undertaken by some badly trained elements in the Nigerian Army with bad motive not only for the Ladduga Grazing Reserve but the entire peace in many other parts of the state like Giwa, Jema’a, Makarfi and other LGAs of the state, the MACBAN dispatched some of its members on a fact-finding mission to the affected areas and came up with findings.”

