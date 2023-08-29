Miyetti Allah sets up 55-man legal team to fight to fight injustice against Fulani herdsmen

Apex Fulani socio-cultural association, Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, has set up a 55-man legal team it said was aimed at fighting what it described as injustice meted out to its members across the country.

National President of the Miyetti Allah, Alhaji Abdullahi Bodejo, who set up the team during the organisation’s Annual General Meeting held in Lafia, Nasarawa State on Monday, said it had become imperative for the group to take proactive measures to arrest a situation where all Fulani herdsmen are treated as criminally-minded people across the country.

According to Bodejo, the stigmatization and continuous incarceration of Fulani cattle herders in the country has compelled the Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore Fulani to inaugurate the legal team to “rescue herdsmen currently serving unjust jail terms.”

He reiterated that the legal team had been mandated by the association to “provide legal assistance to all herders unjustly treated, humiliated and sent to jail in their fatherland.”

“Many of our kinsmen are in correctional facilities across the country for unjust reasons. They are always arrested and sent to jail simply because they are pastoring around grazing areas,” Bodejo said.

“Others were arrested just because they are Fulani people. The situation has been very worrisome, that is why we decided to constitute the 55-man legal team to help us fight the cause of our people especially the innocent ones to get justice.

“This association does not encourage violence. We believe in one Nigeria and remain committed to the peace and united nation, so anyone of our kinsmen found to be involved unjustified trouble will not be assisted by our lawyers.”

Bodejo also urged herders to live in peace and harmony with other Nigerians to stem the rate of accusation and arrest by the security agencies, and warned that any of its members who forments trouble among other citizens of the country should be arrested by the security agencies, and will not be rescued by the association.

