Miyetti Allah calls on Tinubu to arrest bloodbath in Zamfara

The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) has called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to do everything possible to stop the incessant killings and ongoing bloodshed in Zamfara State.

In a message to the President on Friday by the National Secretary of MACBAN, Bello Gotomo, the group said the Federal Government should, as a matter of urgency, deploy more security agencies to the state “in order to put an end to all the criminalities, including the killing of innocent persons by bandits in some parts of the state.”

Gotomo said the cause of the problem was known and urged the state government to take proactive measures to tackle it.

“MACBAN calls on the Federal Government to intervene by deploying more security to arrest not only the perpetrators but also their financiers,” the statement reads in part.

“So much innocent blood has been shed in the state that a firm and convincing solution must be found to this unwholesome bloodletting.

“The state has become one of the most targeted states in the North-Western part of the country in recent times as the activities of non-state actors have resulted in the loss of many innocent lives and property”.

The group alleged that some of these attacks are perpetrated by a proscribed group identified as ‘Yan Sa Kai Group.’ “We call on the government to ban activities of the group and ensure the criminals were brought to book,” he said.

