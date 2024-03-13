Zamfara gov, Lawal bans tinted glasses, unlabelled bread over insecurity

In a move geared towards curbing the spate of banditry attacks in Zamfara State, Governor Dauda Lawal, on Wednesday, signed an Executive Order prohibiting the use of tinted glasses, the sale of unlabelled bread, and the sale of over 50 litres of petrol throughout the state.

This was disclosed in a statement by the governor’s spokesperson, Sulaiman Idris, on Wednesday.

Lawal signed Executive Order No. 02 and Executive Order No. 04, 2024, to address various concerns identified as contributing factors to the security challenges in the state.

The statement read: “Following the recent spate of attacks on some communities across some local government areas of the state, particularly Zurmi, Shinkafi, Kaura Namoda and Talata Mafara and the resurgence of activities of banditry, kidnapping in communities and some major federal highways in the state, Governor Lawal has signed Executive Order No. 02 2024, banning the sale of unlabelled and packaged bread in sacks and prohibiting some unwanted activities in the state.

Read also: Wage Awards: Federal pensioners threaten nationwide protest

“All bakery production companies and enterprises must label their bread with the full address and particulars of their production factory with immediate effect.

“All petrol filling stations in the state shall not sell more than 50 litres of petrol to vehicles at a time. Petroleum product sales at filling stations are also restricted from 6am to 6pm.

“Transportation/sale of bread is restricted within the capital of every local government.

“For Gusau, the restriction is limited to the following areas: Damba—Zaria road; Gada Biyu—Sokoto road; Command Guest House along Kaura Namoda road; Gusau Garage—Dansadau road.”

The governor also prohibited the use of tinted glasses by all vehicle owners in the state.

“Vehicle owners are prohibited from covering their licenced number plates while driving.

“All vehicle owners must possess their vehicle particulars and ensure compliance with the provisions of the Zamfara State Road Traffic Law No. 2, 2015, and other relevant laws,” the statement added.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now