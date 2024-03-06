Miyetti Allah President, Bodejo, sues govt over illegal detention, seeks unconditional release

The detained National President of the Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, Bello Bodejo, has filed a fundamental rights suit against the federal government seeking his unconditional release from Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA)’s custody, pending his arraignment or trial before a court of competent jurisdiction.

Bodejo was arrested on January 23 at the Miyetti Allah’s office in Karu local government area of Nasarawa State after the group unveiled a vigilante group which the government declared was illegal.

Upon Bodejo’s arrest, Attorney General of the Federation (AG), Lateef Fagbemi(SAN), filed a motion ex parte on February 5 seeking to remand Bodejo pending the conclusion of the investigation and arraignment in court.

The ex parte motion was granted by Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court, Abuja, who ordered that Bodejo should be remanded for 15 days in the custody of the DIA.

In a counter suit on February 22, Justice Ekwo gave the FG seven days to file a charge against Bodejo and adjourned the hearing to March 5.

During the hearing on Tuesday, the court fixed March 13 for the hearing of the motion filed by Bodejo who was however, absent in court.

While making her presentation, ounsel for the AGF, Y.A. Imana, told the court that the agency had yet to send Bodejo’s file to her office.

“This matter is slated for arraignment. Unfortunately, up till now, due to some problems the investigating agencies are encountering, they have not been able to send the file to us. “

She explained that her office had written three letters to the investigating agency to send the duplicate case file to them but due to the complexity of the nature of the investigation, but was still to be handed the file.

But in his submission, Bodejo’s counsel, Mohammed Sheriff, told the court that several efforts were made to have his client released to them pending his arraignment.

“On February 6, when My Lord graciously granted the application to keep him (Bodejo), we filed a motion and My Lord said the motion would be heard on 22nd of February.

“Today, the defendant has spent 43 days in detention and there is no charge filed before any court of competent jurisdiction,” he noted, arguing that the prosecution did not file any counter-affidavit against their motion on notice, even though they gave the impression that there were allegations against Bodejo.

After listening to both lawyers, Justice Ekwo said the prosecution, despite being given a hearing date, was unprepared, adding that the defendant would likewise receive a hearing date, and therefore adjourned the matter until March 13 for Bodejo’s motion on notice to be taken.

