FIRS throws wrench into Child Online Protection Bill, calls for reallocation of existing funds

The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) has thrown a curveball at the Child’s Online Access Protection Bill, currently under review by the House Committee on Justice.

While expressing strong support for safeguarding children online, FIRS representatives, led by Matthew Osanekwu, acting on behalf of Chairman Zacch Adedeji, rejected the proposed method of funding the bill – an additional tax on businesses.

Osanekwu, on Tuesday, during plenary before throws lawmakers, argued against placing this new burden on businesses, emphasizing the importance of alternative solutions. “The bill itself is not about taxing anybody,” he clarified. “The House is looking to allocate funds that already exist.”

He said the FIRS had already been given a target, and instead of levelling additional burden through taxation to fund the bill to become an Act, it should be funded through appropriation.

“The impression we have is that the funding will be through a levy. We already have eight different levies, and I advised that the funding should come by way of appropriation,” Osanekwu further noted.

Read Also: Miyetti Allah President, Bodejo, sues govt over illegal detention, seeks unconditional release

This stance has sparked a debate between the Committee and the FIRS. Committee Chairman, Olumide Osoba, countered that the bill’s purpose is straightforward: to ensure internet service providers take responsibility for creating a safer online environment for children. He expressed his belief that the FIRS should prioritize child protection over tax collection.

The Committee is likely looking at reallocating funds from other government programs, but this approach might face challenges. Identifying underutilized funds and navigating the political landscape of budget adjustments can be a complex process.

The FIRS’s intervention highlights the ongoing tension between economic concerns and social welfare. While the need to protect children online is widely acknowledged, the question of who shoulders the financial responsibility remains.

The Committee is scheduled to continue its public hearings, and it will be interesting to see how they address the FIRS’s concerns.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now